One person was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 119 just east of Elk Hills Road Monday morning.
The crash is still under investigation, but a California Highway Patrol sergeant said a westbound pickup and an eastbound three-axel dump truck collided about a half mile east of Elk Hills Road just after 9 a.m.
The sole occupant of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dump truck driver escaped serious injury.
Highway 119 is currently closed between Elk Hills Road and Airport Road and traffic is being diverted.
This was the second fatal accident on Highway 119 in less than two hours.
Just after 7:30 a.m., a person died in an accident near Buena Vista Road about 20 miles to the east.
Details on that accident were not immediately available.
The is a developing story. Check Taftmidwaydriller.com for updates as they become available.
