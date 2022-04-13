New Covid-19 infections in western Kern County have slowed to a trickle and the number of active cases continues to drop.
Only one new case was reported in the Taft area in the past week and the number of active cases have dropped from 78 on April 5 to 62 on Tuesday.
Taft now has 4,265 total cases since the pandemic started two years ago and 4,203 are recovered or presumed recovered,
No new cases were reported anywhere else on the Westside.
Kern County added just 205 new cases in the past week and an additional 19 deaths.
The county death toll from the Covid-119 pandemic is 2,323.
