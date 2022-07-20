Work on a four-mile long paving project on Highway 166 near Cuyama Valley started last week and will continue through August, Caltrans said.
One-way traffic control will be in place from about a half-mile east of the Kern-Santa Barbara County line to Highway 33 from Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m., Caltrans said.
The work should be done y the end of August, Caltrans said.
Motorists can expect 15-minute delays.
