A pedestrian was killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver at Highway 119 and East Kern Street.
Taft Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Taft man, was pushing a shopping cart westbound across the highway in or near a marked crosswalk when he was struck in the southbound lanes.
Officers attempted first aid but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released later by the Kern County Coroner.
The vehicle that struck him fled southbound on the highway after the 8:35 p.m. incident.
It is described a dark, possibly black sedan and may have significant front end damage.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Taft Police at 661-763-3101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.