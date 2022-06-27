The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a Honda Accord who struck and killed a man on Highway 119 on Old River early Saturday morning.
The CHP said the victim, whose name and age have not been released, was walking on the highway partially in the westbound lanes about 3:30 a.m. when he was struck by the westbound Honda.
The CHP said the car left the scene and was later found abandoned nearby on Par Street in Old River.
Highway 119 was closed for two hours during the investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.
