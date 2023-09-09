One person died early Saturday in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Highway 119 just north of Ford City.
The accident was reported to the CHP at about 2:30 a.m. at Highway 119 and Harrison Street.
Details about the accident were not immediately available
According to the CHP website, Highway 119 was closed between Midway Road and Harrison until about 4 a.m.
No details are yet available on that case.
