A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a car on Highway 166 east of Maricopa early Sunday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the victim, identified only as a 64-year-old man, was \walking eastbound in the traffic lanes on Highway 166 over I-5 at about 2:30 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound Kia driven by Edgar Ruiz, 28, of Bakersfield.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ruiz was not injured.
Highway 166 was closed for about three hours.
The CHP said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash and the investigation is continuing.
