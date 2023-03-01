A large crowd packed the Taft College Student Center last week for a meeting on the problems at and future of the Ford City Park.
The main park, which covers about half a block on the 200 block of Tyler and Polk streets, has become increasingly popular with the immigrant community in recent years.
But it is plagued by problems.
Homeless inhabit the park by day.
The bathrooms are filthy and in need of repair and the tree branches break in strong winds.
The cement basketball court and skating rink on the west side of Polk are becoming popular sites for basketball tournaments, but people have to bring portable baskets and backboards for the skating rink.
Faith in the Valley, a group that includes 120 congregations representing over 100,000 people in Fresno, Kern, Merced, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, organized the meeting.
The vast majorities in attendance were immigrants and many were from Taft's Oaxacan community.
The asked for help keeping the park clean and safe for families and for lights.
They're concern were addressed by Les Clark III, district administrator for the West Side Recreation and Park District and Greg Mudge and Stacy Falgout. Mudge and Falgout are members of the Taft City School District Board and Falgout is director of the West Kern Adult School, which is now located in the county Veterans Building next to the courts.
City Councilman Josh Bryant also joined for a time.
The park is the responsibility of the Kern County Parks Department.
Clark said the county wants to get rid of the park and has talked with his district about taking it over.
"There are a lot of challenges that go with it," Clark said.
"You all deserve a place you can safely take your families to," Mudge said. "My vision is something you can be proud of and feel happy and safe to bring your families to."
Falgout said she speaks regularly with the county about the homeless problems, trees and branches falling and the condition of the restrooms. She said the adult school's maintenance people are helping clean the park and remove branches that fall.
They all told the large audience that it’s going to take a community effort to effect changes there.
"The solution to the problem isn't going to come from Kern County or from Bakersfield, but from here," Mudge said.
Falgout said the people need to contact the county and state officials to move the project forward.
Numerous people from the audience spoke out. One mother who lives near said she used to walk her kids to school through the park.
Not anymore. Even her older children, who are now in their 20s, are afraid to go there, she said.
Another speaker said basketball is a big sport in the Oaxacan community and asked for lighted courts to play into the night.
