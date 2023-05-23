A brush fire burned about 10 acres of land near Maricopa Sunday morning, the Kern County Fire Department reported.
The fire burned through dry grass just north of Elkhorn Grade Road about a half-mile west of Highway 166.
There was a pickup truck engulfed in fire near where the fire started, KCFD spokesman Nathan Goossens said.
The fire was reported about 9:50 a.m. and firefighters were on scene for approximately two hours.
