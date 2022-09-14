The Taft Planning Commission approved the site plan for Taft's third Dollar General Store last week.
The commission voted 4-0 to give the go-ahead for the project that will build a 10,640 square foot store on the north side of Gardner Field Road about 500 feet east of Highway 119.
Plans for the new variety store were announced early in the summer and the location was finally revealed in August when Dollar General submitted the site plan.
The new store will be near the PG&E officer and about directly across the road from the former Kmart shopping center which is now being turned into a market.
The store itself will cover 10,640 square feet on a 47,480 square foot parcel.
According to city staff reports, the sales floor will cover 8,900 square feet and the rest will be for storage, a handicapped-equipped bathroom and an office. The main entrance will be on the south side (facing Gardner Field Road)
It will be built with parking for 43 cars with two dedicated parking spaces for handicapped.
The store will have a "warehouse design" and will be similar to industrial buildings on Gardner Field Road.
Taft already has two Dollar Generals. The first opened several years ago at South Tenth Street and Supply Row and the second opened a short time later at Harrison and Elm in Ford City.
