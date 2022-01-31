Taft Police arrested a Maricopa man Sunday evening who was wanted in connection with drunk driving crash that seriously injured a Taft teen in December.
Sgt. Corey Beilby said officer located Bernardino Agustin Nava, 28, in a laundromat on Tenth Street Sunday evening and arrested him without incident.
Nava was originally arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with felony drunk driving after a collision at Sixth and Kern that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital with major injuries.
Police said Nava was southbound on Sixth and drove through the stop sign at Kern Street, hitting the car driven by the teen.
Nava was booked into Kern County Jail and later released pending a court appearance, but failed to appear and a felony warrant was issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.