Taft Police are dealing with an outbreak of car thefts, but officers have arrested a man in connection with two of the thefts.
Police took Travis Joe Lee into custody Monday morning at the end of a pursuit through parts of South Taft and a search through rural roads to the east off Petroleum Club Road.
Sgt. Corey Beilby said an officer spotted Lee in a stolen Ford Ranger in South Taft about 9:50 a.m. on Monday. the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled, Beilby said, and a pursuit ensued.
The officer terminated the pursuit for safety reason, but continued to look for the vehicle, Beilby said.
The stolen truck was later spotted driving on dirt roads in the area near Petroleum Club Road near the cat little manufacturing facility.
Officers moved in and found the suspect vehicle had crashed into a railroad box car at the plant.
Lee, 21, was arrested. Beilby said officers believe there was a second person in the truck but were unable to locate anyone else.
Lee was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and medical clearance and later booked into the Kern County Jail. He is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading arrest in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Beilby said it was Lee's second arrest in just a few days.
The Taft Police website shows an arrest for Lee early on Dec. 27 on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.
Beilby said Police have received several reports of stolen vehicles in recent days.
To prevent becoming a victim, Beilby said, people should lock their cars, don't leave a spare ignition key in the vehicle and don't leave valuables in the vehicle.
