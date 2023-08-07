Taft Police have arrested a man in connection with a small fire that broke out in downtown Taft Sunday night.
The fire caused minor damage to the exterior of the old Jackson’s Auto Repair building on the 100 block of Third Street.
Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire there at 9:28 p.m.
The found a small outside fire on the west wall of the building and quickly extinguished it.
Taft Police said video surveillance that recorded the scene showed a male wearing a blue bandanna igniting the west wall of the structure.
About two hours after the fire, Taft Police officers located a male subject matching the description walking near the scene.
He was taken into custody and was identified as Dylan Kingsbury, 32, of Taft
Kingsbury is being held in the Kern County Sheriff’s central receiving facility without bail on the arson charge and a no-bail charge of violation of post release supervision.
The downtown area was plagued by a series of fires in the winter and spring, mostly in the 400 block of Center.
The largest fire was on Feb. 8 when a vacant building at 405 Center burned.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Kern County Fire Department, Arson Division or Taft Police Department 661-763-3101.
