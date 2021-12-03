A transient was arrested after he allegedly stole $13 from a woman who was going to give him some change Tuesday night.
Officers arrested Matthew Parker, 44, on one count of second degree robbery.
Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said the victim told officer she had made a purchase at the Subway at 1060 Kern Street and was leaving when she saw Parker at a table near the entrance.
The victim told officers she recognized Parker and went to give him the coins she received as change .
According to police, Parker grabbed the remaining currency from her hand and a brief struggle ensued. Parker fled the store with the money.
He was later located and arrested in the 600 block of Main Street
Parker is being held on $25,000 bail and has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.