Taft Police and the Kern County Coroner are investigating the death of a man found Sunday evening on the 500 block of Cascade Place.
Police received calls of a man down at a bus stop at the West Side Recreation and Park District about 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Medical aid was called and the person, described as a middle-aged male, was pronounced dead.
Police said the death did not appear suspicious and is possibly drug-related or due to a medical condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.