Taft police are seeking the suspect in an apparent road rage shooting that occurred on June 10.
Police said the victim told officrs he passed a pickup on Wood Street and the pickup pulled up next to him at the stop sign at Wood and Highway 33 and fired one shot that struck the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was not injured.
After the shooting the suspect fled north on Highway 33, according to police.
Police described the suspect as a midde-aged Hispanic man armed with a black handgun.
The suspect vehicle is a possible silver Chevrolet Silverado with black rims and oversize tires.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Taft Police Department at 661-763-3101.
