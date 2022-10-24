Taft Police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday that sent a man to the hospital with a serious leg injury.
Officers found the victim in the 500 block of Wildcat Way after they responded to a report of a man yelling for help at 6:39 a.m.
Police said the man was stabbed by a woman during an argument.
The victim was treated at the scene
The suspect used an unknown type weapon and fled the scene before officers arrived.
She has not been located.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Taft Police Department at 661-763-3101.
