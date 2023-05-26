A fire fueled by venting propane heavily damaged one home and caused evacuations of several nearby buildings Thursday evening.
The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. in the rear of 613 Kern Street.
By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had engulfed the rear of a two-story home at 613 and was threatening several nearby structures, including a church.
Taft Police helped evacuating neighbors, and one woman was carried away from the fire by an officer after she slipped and fell while fleeing.
She was uninjured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire caused a 100-gallon propane cylinder to begin venting, causing a loud roar that added to the concern of neighbors.
One person was living in the home that burned and was displaced, firefighters said.
One home adjacent to the main fire sustained minor damage, firefighters said.
Damage is estimated at $60,000 to the house, which is valued at approximately $120,000.
