Kern County Public Health is hosting a Back-to-School Vaccination Clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds to help prepare families for the 2022 school year.
On-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases and is a requirement for students entering TK/Kindergarten and 7th grade.
Clinic dates and hours are as follows:
•August 8 – 12th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
•August 15 – 17th from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
•August 18 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
•August 19 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Families are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 661-321-3000 and walk-ins will be accepted on a limited basis. We accept the following: Medi-Cal, Kern Fa.m.ily Health Care, Health Net, cash, checks, credit cards, and most private insurances.
Visit the state’s website to learn more about vaccination requirements for students: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Progra.m.s/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/School/shotsforschool.aspx
