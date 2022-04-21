The public is invited to offer its ideas or concerns on Kern Council of Governments' (Kern COG) Draft 6th Cycle Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) Plan which distributes existing and projected housing needs over the next 8 and half years to the 11 incorporated cities and the unincorporated areas of Kern County. The RHNA Plan includes shares of high-, medium-, low- and very low-income housing units.
The 45-day comment period will commence on Friday, April 22, 2022, and conclude on Monday, June 6, 2022. Comments are due by 5 p.m. on June 6, 2022. Questions and comments can be emailed to rinvina@kerncog.org or mailed to Kern Council of Governments, 1401 19th Street, Suite 300, Bakersfield, CA 93301.
The draft document can be found on the Kern COG Regional Housing Needs website at https://www.kerncog.org/regional-housing-needs/
