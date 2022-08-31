Top Kern County officials will be in Taft Thursday night for a meeting to discuss a proposed one-cent sales tax on the November ballot that would provide funding for essential public services.
The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The public is encouraged to attend.
Measure K, called the Unincorporated Public Safety, Vital Services, and Local Control Measure, would add a penny to the current sales tax on sales in unincorporated areas of Kern County.
Only residents in unincorporated areas will vote on it on Nov. 8.
County officials blame state government policies for cutting deeply into the county's tax revenues and say the extra funds from the proposed tax would help maintain or increase county services, especially for law enforcement and fire protection in unincorporated areas.
Most of the county's cities, including Taft, have already approved sales tax increases fund their public services.
