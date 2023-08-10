“Never be scared to start,” Says automotive detailer Matthew Quintana (also known as Chaotik).
With over 10,000 subscribers and multiple brand deals, he has made a mark in the world of online entertainment. Building up the courage was hard at the start, but once supplies for making videos were purchased, the process of filming began in 2019. His journey to success wasn’t without its challenges; nonetheless, the lengthy experience was proven to be transformative and surpassed his expectations.
Quintana discovered his passion for cars at a young age. He began working for family, friends, and neighbors who were familiar with his detailing skills. Of course, this transformed into his career over time; because of this, there needed to be a way for Chaotik to get his name out there. Youtube and Instagram seemed like the most efficient way to do that, and it shows.
Like many aspiring content creators, there were doubts on whether or not he could efficiently give his best efforts to Youtube, all while seeing it pay off. He launched his first video, despite concerns. Because Quintana stayed motivated and continued showing his talent to the world, there was an increase in subscribers and loads of useful feedback. Sticking to the “go with the flow” mindset, he sat back and watched his channel evolve.
The uniqueness of Matthew’s videos and work lies in the fact that he brings his own perspective to car detailing, which is a field that has not been widely represented in the YouTube space before. His passion and drive to become better at what he does each day shines through in each video.
After some time of building on the foundation of working on others’ vehicles, Quintana extended onto his entertainment by sharing his personal life and new additions to his car or garage. By embracing and sharing his personal journey, he has not only found happiness, but learned to navigate through inconveniences. He can be found on Youtube and Instagram (Chaotik Garage) where his progression and growth will continue to be displayed.
