Reagan McCray was crowned 2021 Oildorado Queen Tuesday Night at the Maids of Petroleum Queens Pageant at Taft Union High School.
McCray was chosen by a panel of judges from a field of 12 Maids of Petroleum.
McCray, 18, is sponsored by the Taft Soroptimist Club.
Allie Barnachia was named princess and Bella Long was selected by the maids as Miss Congeniality.
McCray was crowned at the end of a 2-1/2 hour program that included each contest introducing themselves, swimsuit and gowns, and a talent show.
