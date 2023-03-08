The West Side Recreation and Park District will be hosting a mixer on Friday to celebrate its 75th birthday.
The event will be held at 9 a.m. in the Historic Taft Fox Theater, 514 Center St.
State Senator Shannon Grove will be the guest speaker.
The West Side Recreation and Park District will be hosting a mixer on Friday to celebrate its 75th birthday.
The event will be held at 9 a.m. in the Historic Taft Fox Theater, 514 Center St.
State Senator Shannon Grove will be the guest speaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.