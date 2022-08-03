When the Natatorium was closed due to deteriorating equipment and decking, the West Side Recreation and Park District said it was going to cost about $1 million to fix it up and reopen it.
Last month, the District got a $600,000 state grant and is going to start work on repairing the 80-plus year old facility.
District Administrator Les Clark III said the WSRPD is aiming to get the pool open again in time for summer 2023.
Clark said last week at the Taft Chamber of Commerce's Sit and Sip that the District wants to be creative and is looking at a lot of options for repairing the facility and keeping it open.
The pool is costly to operate even for three months in the summer, he said.
"There's a lot of challenges still ahead of us," he said.
But he said the District is committed to getting it open again.
"I'm excited about the Natatorium. It's not something we want to lose," he said. It's important for the children of the community, who learn to swim there and have a place to cool off through the hot summer months.
It also provides jobs for older youths.
The pool needs extensive work on the pipes and electrical system that run it.
Clark said some ideas for saving money on the repairs include community participation, even for project management.
"Project Management is a big deal so we can nickle-and-dime it to get it done," he said. "We're looking at partnerships to fund the costs. There's some tremendous people in our community offering in-kind donations and project management."
Another option being explored is repairing the old aquatic therapy pools at the very south end of the Natatorium. Clark said that could generate revenue to offset the cost of maintaining the pool.
