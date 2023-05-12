A Bakersfield television station is reporting the homicide victim found in Taft on May 5 suffered from a gunshot wound and other injuries.
KGET.com citing information on a warrant, said the victim, whose name has not been publicly identified, suffered from “blunt force trauma to the back of the head” as well as the shooting injury.
KGET also said cell phones belonging to the victim and his girlfriend were seized, and text messages found on the victim’s phone “indicated he had been planning to steal a car the night before,” KGET.com said.
The victim’s body was found just before 6 a.m. on May 5 in a vacant lot on the 1200 block of Fourth Street.
