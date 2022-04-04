The Taft Republican Assembly will hold its monthly meeting on April 12 at The Pizza Factory located at 614 Center Street starting at 7 p.m. Their headline speaker with be Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
Zimmer is running for re-election and will appear on the June Primary election ballot. The Taft Republican Assembly is a new local conservative grass roots group and a charter of the California Republican Assembly, which is California's oldest conservative grass roots group starting in 1935.
TRA meetings free to attend. Contact Vince Maiocco for questions at (661) 703-5984.
