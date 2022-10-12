Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle will be in Taft Wednesday for a free public meeting.
Dahle, a state senator, is running to unseat incumbent Gavin Newsom.
The local appearance was arranged by the Taft Republican Assembly.
Dahle will be in the auditorium at the West Side Recreation and Park District's community center on Cascade Place t 4 p.m.
Dahle finished second behind Newsom in the June primary election.
He served seven years in the state assembly before bing elected in 2019 to represent the First Senate District in the state senate.
