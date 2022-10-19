If elected in November, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle said he would bring California closer to energy independence and protect the environment better that Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Dahle, currently a state senator, spoke in Taft last week in a visit arranged by the Taft Republican Assembly.
Dahle said there are 1,200 oil well permits stalled in Sacramento thank's to Newsom's policy.
If he's elected, Dahle said, he'll get the permits issued and increase the state's oil production and get leaner oil that it gets under Newsom.
He took issue with Newsom's environmental policies which he -- along with the oil industry -- says force the state to burn foreign oil that isn't produced under the same environmental controls.
"Newsom says he is 'Saving the Planet.' How came that be when we can drill for oil in California a lot safer?" he asked.
The state has the world's fifth largest economy yet produces just one percent of the carbon that contributes to global warming, Dahle said.
Relying on foreign oil instead of using California's oil, which produced under much stricter environmental controls, is actually hurting the planet, he said.
"Under my leadership I'll make sure CalGEM does its job and lets us drill for oil and we'll have energy independence," he said.
He also criticized the Newsom administration for the fraud perpetrated during the Covid pandemic when billions of dollars were wrongly handed out from the California Employment Development Department.
In addition, he said he supports school choice.
Dahle finished a distant second to Newsom in the state's "top-two" primary election in June with 15 percent of the vote to Newsom's 61 percent, but he said he's confident of his chances in the general election.
"I'm telling you we have a shot. We're coming up in the polls," he said,
Dahle said more than 2 million Republican voters didn't vote in June or in last year's recall election, and he's counting on their support. He said only a third of the registered voters voted in June but more than half are expected to vote on Nov. 8.
He's not spending a lot of money on television and radio ads.
Instead he's targeting likely voters through email and social media at the cost of several hundred thousand dollars instead of spending millions for TV ads.
Dahle's state senate district covers parts of 11 counties in rural northeastern California.
He served 16 years on the Lassen County Board of Supervisors before being elected to the assembly in 2012. He served there until 2019 when he was elected to the state senate.
