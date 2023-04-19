The Taft Union High School Hall of Fame Committee has released the biographies of two of the four inductees who will be honored on Saturday, April 29, at the Hall of Fame Awards Dinner to be held at the Taft Transit Center, 500 Supply Row, in Taft. The biographies of Mary Ann (Snyder) McClellan (Class of 1954, nominated by Dick Snyder) and Ron Pierce (Class of 1970, nominated by Donna Shoemaker) will be shared in a later release. The outstanding lives and contributions of Kenneth C. Twisselman II (Class of 1970, nominated by Albert Weigand) and Roger Louis Miller (Class of 1971, nominated by Michael Garratt) are presented below.
Kenneth C. Twisselman II was born in California in 1952. He attended local school systems and graduated from Taft Union High School in 1970. He continued his education at Taft College and received an Associate of Arts degree in 1972. He transferred to University of California, Davis, where he completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 1974. In 1977, he received a Juris Doctorate from University of California Hastings College of Law, having served during his final year of law school, as Clerk for Associate Justice William P. Clark, Jr. of the California State Supreme Court.
After relocating to Bakersfield after law school, Kenneth accepted a position as associate with Digiorgio, Davis, and Klein where he handled both civil and criminal cases. After relocating with his family to Shafter in 1978, Kenneth spent the next two years as an associate for Williams C Kuhs and Associates before opening his own private practice in 1980.
At this time, Kenneth is better known as the Hon. Kenneth C. Twisselman II, Judge of the Superior Court of Kern County of California. He was appointed to the bench by former Governor of California, George Deukmejian in 1988, filling a vacancy created by the elevation of the Hon. William A. Stone to the Fifth District Court of Appeals.
Kenneth also fulfills civic duties away from the bench. He has served as Director of the Shafter Rotary Club, and he has been involved with the Kern County Cattlemen’s Association and the Shafter High School Mock Trial Team.
Roger Louis Miller was the son of John and Betty Miller, the grandson of Leo and Charlotte Miller and Flint and Mattie Hackelroad—making him a third generation Westsider. He attended Taft Union High School from 1967 to graduation in 1971, and Taft College from 1971 to 1973. In high school he played football and swam on the swim team. Amazingly, he also was editor of both the Taft High newspaper, The Gusher, and the Taft High yearbook, The Derrick. At Taft College he continued playing football and was editor of the College’s newspaper, the Cougar Echo.
After receiving his AA from TC, Roger transferred to Cal State Northridge, where he edited the Sundial and the CSUN Magazine. For most of his college years, Roger worked for CWOD during the summer to make money for college. He graduated from CSU Northridge in 1975, having earned a BA in Mass Communications, which prepared him for a part-time public relations job for ARCO--the goal of which was to promote a new concept of “self-service gas and convenience store” which became AM-PM Mini Marts.
After college, Roger was hired as the journalism instructor and Public Information Officer (PIO) for the West Kern Community College District (Taft College) and he served as the advisor for the College’s award-winning yearbook, Black Gold. He also was the reporter for news and events at TC, and he created curriculum brochures and the media guide for the Taft College football team.
In 1980, Roger began working in the family business, Pacific Perforating, Inc., and was a guiding force, directing the growth of the business ten-fold, until his untimely death in February of this year. PPI’s down-hole oil filtration systems are not only used in California and in other states in the United States but are also used by international oil producers.
Roger’s accomplishments reflect the diversity of his interests: he is a published author, he was a successful photographer, salesperson, and private pilot. He was popular as a speaker and mentor for the American Association of Driller Engineers (A.A.D.E.), mentoring candidates in USC’s Petroleum Engineering Master’s Program and students in Taft High’s Oil Tech Academy.
“The community is invited to be part of the celebration honoring this year’s HOF inductees on April 29, at the Transit Center,” stated Dr. Kathy Orrin, Chair of Taft High’s Hall of Fame Committee. “The evening begins with a Social Hour from 5-6 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m.”
Tickets for the dinner, catered by OT Cookhouse, are $60 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under. Tables of 8 are also available for $400. Tickets be purchased online at tuhshalloffame.com, at the Taft Chamber of Commerce, 400 Kern Street, Taft CA 93268, or by calling (661 765-2165).
