More extreme heat is in store for the area through the end of the week and the the state could face rolling blackouts Monday evening as the high heat strains the state's power grid.
The California Independent Systems Operator sent out a warning Sunday evening that power demands exceed supply.
The entire state is under a Flex Alert for the sixth straight day with people asked to avoid using large appliances and cut air conditioning between 4 a.m. 10 p.m.
On the Westside, cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be open Monday and Tuesday with highs expected to get as high as 112 degrees.
The heatwave will peak on Tuesday, weather forecasters are saying, but the high heat will stick around at lest though Friday.
An excessive heat warning remains in effect through Thursday.
