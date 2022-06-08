Zack Scrivner easily won re-election to a fourth term on the Kern County Board of Supervisors in Tuesday's election.
Unofficial results from Kern County Elections show Scrivner, whose 2nd district includes Taft, with 70.55 percent of the vote with all 29 precincts reporting, well ahead of second-place Kelly Carden (23.88 percent) and third place Pete Graff with 5.57 percent.
Scrivner was first elected to the board in 2010. Several years ago, Kern County's supervisor districts were realigned and Taft moved from the 4th district to the 2nd district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.