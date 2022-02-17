Search and rescue teams from Kern and Ventura County are looking for man reported missing in the Mount Pino Area
Early Wednesday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing hiker.
The KCSO was told the subject was a reported missing person out of the Torrance Police Department’s jurisdiction identified as Gab Song, 71 .
Patrol deputies from KCSO were dispatched to the Frazier Park area and found Song's vehicle near a trailhead in the Mount Pinos area. The vehicle was secure and the missing person was not located in the area.
The KCSO Search and Rescue Unit responded to the area, along with units from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
Three Search and Rescue teams, two helicopters, multiple snow rescue vehicles and ground personnel were utilized in the search. The missing hiker was not located. Search and Rescue teams continued to search the area throughout the day and evening hours until conditions deteriorated. The search was suspended due to unsafe conditions, and resumed THursday morning
Anyone having information regarding the missing hiker, is being asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at: (661) 861-3110
