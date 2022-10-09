A search is underway for a missing Taft man who was last seen on Highway 99 near Copus Road early Saturday morning.
Michael Wilson is 64 years old and is at risk due to his age and a medical condition.
He is described as a white male standing 6-1 weighing 230 lbs. with white hair, a white beard and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
He was last seen at about 6 a.m. on Saturday.
If you have any information about Wilson, contact Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.
