A second man shot in Lost Hills more than a month ago has died, the Kern County Coroner said.
Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, died on Sept. 30 at Kern Medical, the coroner said.
Gonzalez and another victim, Ulyses Aviles, 34, were both shot about 11 p.m. on Aug. 30 on the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue.
Aviles was pronounced dead at the scene. Gonzalez was flown to Kern Medical where he had been undergoing treatment.
Sheriff's detectives arrest a Wasco man, Marco Antonio Aldaco Jr., age 30, in Wasco the next day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.