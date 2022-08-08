Kern County’s first Monkeypox vaccination event was held Sunday.
It was staffed by Public Health employees and a strike team from California Department of Public Health.
177 residents were administered the JYNNEOS vaccine at Sunday's event and several community members voiced their appreciation, thanking clinic staff for this opportunity to get vaccinated.
JYNNEOS is a vaccine indicated for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk for smallpox or monkeypox infection.
Another Monkeypox vaccination event is scheduled for Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event was previously announced to be held at the Public Health Services Building at 1800 Mt. Vernon Avenue in Bakersfield and has been relocated to the Richard Prado East Bakersfield Senior Center at 2101 Ridge Road in Bakersfield.
There are still open appointments for the August 13th event and to determine eligibility and make an appointment, residents should visit the Public Health website and complete the survey: https://kernpublichealth.com/monkeypox/.
