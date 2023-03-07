A few roads in western Kern County remain closed from storm damage or snow and ice.
Highway 58 remains closed west from Reward Road into San Luis Obispo County due to flood damage.
Seventh Standard Road is closed west of Highway 33 from fissures in the roadway following heavy rain and runoff from more than a week ago.
The California Highway Patrol website says Cerro Noroeste Road (Hudson Ranch Road) is closed at Highway 166.
In addition, Highway 33 remains closed at Lockwood Valley Road.
