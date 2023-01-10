Several people were rescued from flood waters flowing across Highway 33 north of Taft Monday evening.
The Kern County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the rescue near Brown Material Road about 6 p.m.
Firefighters wee originally sent to a report of one vehicle in flood waters but additional calls to dispatchers said up to 6 vehicle were trapped in rapidly moving flood waters, the KCFD reported.
Additional engines and an urban search and rescue unit were dispatched,
When the first engine arrived on scene found two cars that were washed off the road, according to the KCFD. They helped get a family of three people out of the car and moved them to safety.
The second engine arrived from McKittrick and firefighters were able to work their way through the flood waters and rescued the driver.
Ambulances were also sent to the scene but no injuries were reported.
Several other flooded areas and traffic accidents were reported on the highway further north.
About six hours later two trucks collided in the area after the highway was closed.
