Several power failures have impacted the Westside overnight and into Tuesday.
McKittrick School is closed Tuesday due to a power outage affecting much of the community.
The outage started at 7:16 a.m. and is affecting 155 customers.
Full power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m., according to PG&E.
Nearly 2,000 customers , including all of Ford City and parts of the northern edge of Taft, lost power earlier Tuesday. That outage started at 3:53 a.m.
A blown transformer and arcing power lines were reported in the area of Polk and Cedar when the outage started.
Power has been restored to all customer from that outage, but 174 customers in south Taft haven't been as fortunate. An outage in the area of Montview and Eastern on both sides of Wood Street was reported at 1:35 a.m. and power was still out at 9:28 a.m., according to PG&E's outage map.
