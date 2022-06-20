Need a ride to appear in court?
Shar-On Foundation is offering free transportation to Kern County Superior Court in Lamont.
It's called Court Cab.
To arrange for a free ride, contact Court Cab at least one month in advance of your appearance.
Yo can set your appointment by calling 661-745-4536. Ask for Kim or Tina.
Once you have an appointment, meet the Court Cab at Shar-On, 703 Fifth St. Don't be late since the cab leaves on time. You will be returned after your court date.
If you miss your appointed time or show up late you will not be able to ride the Court Cab in the future.
If you have to cancel please do so at least 48 hours in advance.
People using he court cab are reminded to wear clean clothes, bring all necessary paperwork, including identification and proof of classes and be respectful to the court and judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.