The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Lost Hills truck stop.
About 3:56 a.m. Saturday morning., deputies from the north area substation were dispatched to the Loves Travel Stop located at Highway 4, in Lost Hills for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred, the KCSO reported.
The suspects were described as two Hispanic males, both wearing masks.
The suspects took two cash registers.
One of the suspects flashed an unknown type of a firearm as they fled the store.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction and were not located during the initial investigation.
