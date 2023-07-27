KCSO will be hosting a hiring event for deputy trainee and deputy sheriff lateral transfer on Saturday Required testing for deputy trainee on site. Applicants should arrive early for testing and they should apply online before event at kcsojobs.org
Testing will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on July 29 at the Kern County Sheriff's Office Regional Training Center, 962 Norris Road Bakersfield.
HR professionals, background investigators and other personnel will be present to discuss the hiring process, benefits, and answer any questions.
