This event consists of a Kids 1K, 5K and 10K run. The event will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, 8:00 a.m. at Hart Park - 7000 Alfred Harrell Highway.
Sponsorships are still available and there is still availability for more runners. The cost to run is $40 and includes a shirt and swag.
Proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Sheriff's Employees’ Benefit Association and will be used to assist the families of our fallen deputies by building scholarship funds for their children left behind. In addition, the Sheriff's Activities League (SAL) will receive a portion of the money raised from this year's event to further law enforcement supervised youth activities throughout the county.
