Taft's court building has been closed indefinitely and the adjacent Kern County substation is going to close at least temporarily.
Soil settlement problems at the substation building are the cause.
The substation was evacuated last week after a natural gas leak was discovered.
Staff moved back in but have been told to be ready to move when a temporary location has been found.
"It's obviously sinking and it needs to be rectified," said Kern County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Adam Plugge.
He said the building will be closed while a study is undertaken to determine if it is feasible to repair the substation.
If repairs are not feasible, a new permanent location for the substation will have to be found in Taft.
Plugge said the Sheriff does plan to remain in Taft.
Taft substation operations, along with Frazier Park, were merged into the Lamont substation in December but the Taft sub was reopened in April.
Monday afternoon Kern County Superior Court said the Taft court building will be closed "until further notice" and all cases will be moved to Lamont.
The Taft court has been used on a part-time basis for several years after most criminal cases were merged with Lamont. Most recently, traffic court and small claims court were held in the building twice a month.
The county complex has been settling since shortly after it was built in 1983.
Cracks have appeared in walls and the floors over the year.
The gas leak discovered last week is just the latest problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.