Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for the 2018 murder of a man in South Taft.
Sherrell was sentenced on Wednesday. He was convicted of second-degree murder in Dec. 2022 after a trial in Kern County Superior Court.
Sherrell, now 42, and the victim, David Steelman 31 had an ongoing feud, according to testimony at the trial, and Steelman had attacked Sherrell with a baseball bat several weeks prior to the shooting, according to investigative reports.
Steelman was found dead on the morning of June 13, 2018 on Crystal Street.
According to evidence at the trial, Sherrell was driving in South Taft and Steelman was walking in the area. Steelman turned up an alley and Sherrell drove past him. Steelman hit the window of the car Sherrell was driving and Sherrell pulled a handgun and shot Steelman, the evidence showed.
Sherrell was arrested two days later.
He has been held in custody since the and will receive credit for five years time served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.