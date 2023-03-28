A shooting and apparent carjacking at the Grapevine Monday night led to an overnight manhunt in western Kern County and arrests in Taft early Tuesday.
Details of the series of events are incomplete, but it all started at the Grapevine about 7:30 p.m. when a truck driver was shot.
The shooting led to a ground and air search in Maricopa with California Highway Patrol officers and a CHP helicopter, Kern County Sheriff's deputies, including canine units, and Taft Police.
It ended with a traffic stop on the 100 block of Center Street in Taft about 5:30 a.m.
A woman was taken into custody by CHP officers, a man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand and a brown van was towed from that scene.
According to reports, the truck driver who was shot suffered non life-threatening injuries.
How it turned into a carjacking that led to Maricopa is unclear., but there are reports that victims walked into the Shell station on Poso Street in Maricopa.
Law enforcement officers flooded the small community after that seeking the suspect, described as a white male with a handgun.
This is a developing story. Check taftmidwaydriller.com for more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.