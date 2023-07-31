The suspect in the July 21 shooting of a man on 25 Hill is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Lamont.
Anthony Flores Ramirez is facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting that seriously injured the victim.
Ramirez, 42, was originally charged with attempted murder.
He has entered a not guilty plea to the charges.
Ramirez is accused of shooting the unidentified victim in a rural area on the southwest side of 25 Hill about 9 a.m.
He is being held without bail.
