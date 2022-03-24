A shoplifting suspect is facing robbery charges after he struggled with grocery store employees last week.
Taft Police arrested Travis James LeBallister, 31, on March 18 at the SaveMore Market on Finley Drive.
Police were called to the store just before 4 p.m.
Sgt. Corey Beilby said officer were told that store employees saw the suspect concealing items in his clothing. Employees tried to stop him and LeBallister become combative and struggled with them, Beilby said.
Officers soon arrived and took LeBallister into custody.
He was charged with strong-arm robbery and is also being held on felony warrants out of El Dorado County, Beilby said.
