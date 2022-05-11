The Taft Chamber of Commerce has available the Car Registration and Vendor Application Forms available for the upcoming Rails to Trails Car, Truck, and Bike Show, to be held on Saturday, May 21, on the Rails to Trails.
The registration forms and the vendor forms for the Car Show is available for download from our website www.taftchamber.com or Facebook. We will be happy to email forms directly to you. Just call the chamber at 661 765-2165. The Chamber office at400 Kern Street is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those who wish to get their forms and to pay in person.
“This popular car show is a favorite with car and truck enthusiasts because the grass and the trees give the venue a park-like atmosphere while the trail is easy to walk,” said Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Taft Chamber of Commerce.
Those who pre-register for $30 (on or before May 18) will receive a T-Shirt and a goodie bag. Thirteen car categories for entry are specified on the Registration Form. Registration after May 18, or on the day of the event will be $35, and will not guarantee a T-Shirt or goodie bag.
Vendors are welcome. Spaces are 12’x12’ and cost $50. Chamber members will be charged only 50% of the Vendor fee. Food vendors must provide a copy of their permit to the Chamber before the event. “Our vendors are so important to the success of our Car Shows”, said Chelsi Perry, Chamber Event and Membership Coordinator. “We will have Amazing Bounce providing bounce houses for the kids, which is always a big draw at the Car Show.”
Sponsorships are available. Naming Sponsor ($3000) will receive recognition of their name and logo with the Chamber on T-Shirts, Announcements during the Car Show, Banners, and Publications—including newspaper articles before and after the event. Other Sponsorships include T-Shirt Sponsor ($1500) –only 1 left—recognition of name and logo in announcements during the Car Show, on T-Shirts; Plaque Sponsor ($500)—9 left—Your name/logo on event plaques, recognition in the newspaper; Friend of the Car Show ($250)—Name and Logo on the back of T-Shirts, shout-out in the Chamber’s weekly Newsletter.
