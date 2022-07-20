Six people were injured when an SUV collided with a parked truck on Hillard Street Wednesday afternoon.
Taft Police said a Honda Pilot was southbound on the 400 block of Hillard when it veered a across the northbound lanes and struck a pickup truck parked on the northbound side.
All six people in the Honda were taken to the hospital by ground ambulances with minor to moderate injuries, police said.
The victims included five adults and a 16-year-old boy.
The 2:40 p.m. crash is still under investigation, but it is believed alcohol was not a factor.
